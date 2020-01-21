Smithfield
Betty J. Hellen Fudala, 88, of Smithfield, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, in McMurray Hills Manor. She was born in Outcrop October 30, 1931, a daughter of the late Herbert Hellen and Anna Vecara Hellen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew V. Fudala.
Betty was a 1949 graduate of Georges Township High School. She was a homemaker and worked as cashier.
Left to cherish Betty’s memory are her sons, Gary L. Fudala and wife Joyce of McMurray, and Mark A. Fudala of Arcadia, Fla.; five grandchildren, Tiffany, Marci, Jenna, Jack and Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Ashley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield. Respecting Betty’s wishes, there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
