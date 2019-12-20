Uniontown
Betty J. Kollar, 80 of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born in Uniontown February 4, 1939, a daughter of the late Steve and Mildred Popovich Hlatky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kollar, and three brothers, James, Fred and Raymond Hlatky.
Betty was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and a member of the February Fourthers. She retired from Anchor-Hocking Corp. after 35 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Deborah Wilson; three grandchildren, Chaz Fornelli, Christopher Fornelli and Maria Wilson; five sisters, Millie Tajc, Dolores Baniowski, Caroline Kelley, Katherine Gordon and Karen Migyanko; two brothers, Frank Hlatky and Richard Hlatky; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 20, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 North Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown; and on Saturday, December 21, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., when a Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home chapel.
Private interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
