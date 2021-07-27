Tower Hill 2
Betty J. Mesich Traficante, 89, of Tower Hill 2, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was born September 11, 1931, in Edenborn, a daughter of Andrew and Julia Gulik Mesich.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel R. Traficante Jr.; brothers Andrew "Yush" Mesich, Edward Nalepka, Walter Mesich, William Mesich; sisters Wilma Kolenick, Agnes Kotarsky, Ann Shriejek, Bertha Filippo, Frances Salputo, Katie Croftcheck, Dolores Mund.
Betty was a former member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was a devout Pittsburgh sports fan including the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.
She is survived by her children, Daniel R. Traficante III and wife Maria of Uniontown, Eileen R. Johnson and husband Daniel G. of Hernando, Fla.; grandchildren Nicole Heinbaugh and husband Bryan, Ashley Traficante; and great-grandchildren Cole Daniel Heinbaugh, Callie Grace Heinbaugh, Baylee Heinbaugh; brother Robert Mesich and wife Mary Louise "Sis"; sisters Sue Ann Descaro and husband John, Mary Ann Miske and husband Joe; sisters-in-law Emaline Pyzdrowski, Agnes Nalepeka; special friend Carmie Galie.
Betty's family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 29, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Frances of Assisi Parish (Footedale Worship Site), with Father Marion Libres Pates as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
