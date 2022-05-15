New Salem
Betty J. Proschock Weido, 92, of New Salem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 with her sons at her side.
She was born May 24, 1929, in Buffington, the daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Proschock.
Betty was a 1947 graduate of the Uniontown High School and resided in Buffington and New Salem all of her life. She was a former member of the former St. Procopius Church, New Salem, and a current member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Footdale.
On November 26, 1955, Betty married the late Robert P. Weido, Sr., and was married for 61 years.
She was a homemaker and loved to knit, bake and do crossword puzzles. Together with family and friends, Betty and Bob enjoyed taking bus trips, especially to Ocean City, Maryland, and other locations around the country, as well as listening and dancing to Polkas. They loved holding family parties at their residence where there was always an abundance of singing, dancing, laughter, and enjoyment.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan and husband, Michael Davis, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J.; two sons, Robert Jr. and the late Loretta Weido, of New Salem, David Weido of New Salem; three grandchildren, Ashley and husband, Brandon Mains, Emily and husband, Eric Lukas and Robert Weido III. She also has two great-grandchildren, Seth, and Logan Mains. Also surviving is her sister and best friend, Dorothy Molnar and husband, Edward, of Willowick, Ohio, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who loved visiting Aunt Betty and Uncle Bob’s house.
Visitation and Funeral Services are private, and are being handled by the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill St. New Salem, PA.
