Brownsville
Betty J. Sartor, 86, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, in her home. She was born December 10, 1933, a daughter of the late Rev. John and Theofa Jeffries Hughes.
In addition to her parents, Betty is predeceased by her husband, James Sartor; six brothers, James, Jerry, Samuel, John Freeman, Floyd and Larry Hughes; five sisters, Thelma Bell, Rosalie Thompson, Ruth Hughes, Helen Barbour and June Scott.
Betty was a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church in Brownsville, where she served as an anointed, well known pianist for many years. She played the piano since the age of seven with no formal training. Betty played for choirs, praise teams, soloist, weddings, funerals and formed a teen choir. She wrote gospel songs and had the gift of drawing and painting; she could look at anything and draw it to perfection.
Betty leaves to cherish her loving memory her daughter, Pastor Ann Webb (AKA Peggy); stepdaughter, Patty Anderson; four granddaughters, Jovanna Simpson, Janeen Houck, Danielle Tobusto and Renetta Anderson; five great-grandchildren, Jasmine Anderson, Devon Washington, Raina Houck, Xavier Simpson and Jhania Simpson; two brothers, Joseph Hughes of Beaver Falls and Robert Hughes of Clairton; a very special cousin, Howard Ramsey of New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A special note from Betty "I love all my family dearly. See you later. God continue to bless you -- your mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt."
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, January 17, in Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 423 Baltimore Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Douglas Wright officiating.
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERALl HOME, INC., 297 East Main Street, Uniontown. Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
