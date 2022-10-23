Uniontown
Betty J. Sumey Harring, 91, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at her home, with loving family by her side. She was born April 26, 1931, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Clyde Sumey and Sara Jane Fearer Sumey; husband, Duane Kent Harring, Sr.; son, Duane Kent Harring, Jr.; and three siblings: Jim Sumey, Benjamin Sumey and Carol Wilson.
Betty was a member of the Uniontown Church of the Brethren. She was a loving mother who raised four sons. Betty enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing, and was a gifted quilt maker, who would do anything for anyone who needed her help. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Betty is survived by three sons: D. Kevin Harring, of Barboursville, W.Va., D. Kerry Harring, of Uniontown and D. Kirk Harring (Barb), of Lemont Furnace; four grandchildren: Jason Harring, Joshua Kent Callahan (Faith), Holly E. Harring and Carter Harring; five great-grandchildren: Kami, Lexi, Leah, Jaxon and Teagann; brother, Merwin Sumey, of Hopwood; and sister, Patti Kahl, of Uniontown.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from noon to 2 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Monday, with Pastor Ken Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Jacob’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty be made to the American Cancer Society, 4 N. Beeson Blvd. Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.