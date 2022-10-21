Uniontown
Betty J. Sumey Harring, 91, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
She was born April 26, 1931, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Clyde Sumey and Sara Jane Fearer Sumey.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from noon to 2 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Monday.
Interment will follow in Jacob's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Further arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.