Betty J. Swan King Callahan, 92, of Leisenring, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021. She was born June 6, 1928, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Robert and Annabelle Cominsky Swan.
Betty was a member of Leisenring Presbyterian Church and White Shrine of Jerusalem, Uniontown. She retired from the former Lippmans Jewelers in Uniontown after many years of service.
Betty's greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Sheila Smiley and husband David, with whom Betty made her home; four grandchildren, Kimberly Davis and husband Robert of Vass, N.C., Amy Richter and husband Michael of Leisenring, Ashley Miner and companion Brad of Monaca, and Samantha Smiley of Monarch; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons.
In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her first husband, Roy J. King; her second husband, William V. Callahan; and three siblings, Robert, Wayne and Beatrice Swan.
Betty's family would like to thank Amedysis and Amedysis Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
There will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, (724)628-9033.
