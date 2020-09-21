Fairchance
Betty Jane Bailey Smiley, 96, of Fairchance, passed away Thursday evening, September 17, 2020, at King's Personal Care Home, Uniontown, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Uniontown on October 18, 1923, a daughter of James R. and Daisy E. Bailey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Smiley; daughter, Sandi Smiley; five brothers, Leonard, James, Bill, Warren and Robert Bailey; and daughter-in-law, Denise Gray Smiley.
Betty was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Fairchance where she served as a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. She worked for Union Supply in Fairchance and Gallatin Bank in Point Marion. She also was a member of the Eastern Star.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Dr. Douglas Smiley and his wife Susie of Smithfield; grandchildren, Douglas Smiley and his wife Deana of Baltimore, Md., Lauren Latsnic and her husband Jonathon of Uniontown, Matthew Smiley and his wife Amy of Mt. Lebanon; step-grandchildren, Adam Conway and his wife Dom, Luke Conway and his wife Olivia and Lisa Conway, all of Uniontown; great-grandchildren, Emma and Nolan Latsnic, William and Adalyn Smiley, Sloane Smiley; sister, Doris Betts of Minden, Nevada; sister-in-law, Gay Bailey of Addison; numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty's family would like to thank King's Personal Care Home and Uniontown Amedisys Hospice for the outstanding care given to Betty.
Betty's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 21 and 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436, where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Rev. Peter Malik, Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Fairchance, officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Fairchance, 17 N. Morgantown Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
COVID-19 restrictions, including wearing masks and social distancing, will be followed during visitation and funeral services.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.