Brownsville
Betty Jane Croft Leonard, 100, of Brownsville, died Friday, October 22, 2021 in Havencrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Monongahela. She was born July 30, 1921 in East Pike Run Township, Washington County (now California Borough), a daughter of the late John Henry and Jane Johnson Harris Croft.
Mrs. Leonard was a 1939 graduate of East Pike Run High School. During WWII, she worked for Union Switch & Signal (US&S) in Pittsburgh, packing shells for the U.S. Navy.
She was a longtime member of the Taylor United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for 50 years.
Called "Boo" or "Boosie" by family, she loved children, baking, gardening (vegetables and flowers), crocheting, puzzles (crossword, jigsaw and word search), cats, and especially her family.
Surviving are one son, Dell C. Leonard (Elda M.) of Brownsville; and one daughter, Meredith J. Leonard of Brownsville; two grandchildren; two great granddaughters; two great great granddaughters, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Deceased is her husband Burton Leonard who died in 1983.
Deceased in addition to her parents and husband is a son, Barry Burton Leonard, who died in 1987; and three sisters, Nellie Dannels, Dorothy DeMark and Joan Weiss. She was the last of her immediate family.
There will be no public viewing or services at Betty's request. (She disliked viewings and funerals.)
Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, 2830 Main Street (Route 40), Box 11, Beallsville, PA.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Interment will also be at a later time in Taylor Cemetery, 600 Old National Pike, Brownsville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her family for her final expenses c/o the Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com
