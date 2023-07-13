formerly of Point Marion
Betty Jane Drop Brennan, 66, of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Point Marion (Nilan), passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, in the Morgantown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Morgantown, following an illness of more than a year. Born in Morgantown May 18, 1957, she was a a daughter of the late Katherine Dillow Drop and William S. Drop, Sr.
A 1975 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, she had formerly worked at Houze Glass Corp. in Point Marion.
An Apostolic by faith, Betty attended a number of churches over the years in the Point Marion and Morgantown areas.
Surviving are her loving husband, Jim Brennan; and devoted daughter, Christina; three brothers, William Drop, Jr., Richard Drop and wife Florence, and Roger Drop and wife Yolanda, all of Point Marion; two sisters, Judy Krupa and husband Larry of Smithfield, and Susan Lucyk of Dilliner; and a number of nieces and nephews and their families.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of a memorial service Saturday, July 15, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with Pastor Karen O'Neal officiating. Private interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the family at 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.