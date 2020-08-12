Uniontown
Betty Jane Hill Hines, 95, of Uniontown, passed away after a lengthy illness Monday, August 10, 2020, at the home of her daughter with her loving family at her side.
Betty was born December 12, 1924, in Uniontown, the daughter of Frank Hill and Irene Miller Hill.
She was predeceased by both parents; her husband, Gerald David Hines; and her brother, Frank Hill Jr. and his wife Junie.
Betty is survived by her loving daughters, Carol Bubonovich and Vivian Tressler and husband Darrell; grandsons, "Jerry" Gerald David Bubonovich and wife Michelle and "Nick" Nicolas Bubonovich III and wife Kelly; great-grandchildren, Marcus, Maggi and Riley Bubonovich; and step-great-grandchildren, Katlin Bubonovich and Alex and Mikki Timperio.
For most of her life, Betty was a stay at home mom and homemaker. She loved being a grandmother and a great-grandmother. When she was able, she was the family babysitter. She loved preparing family dinners and shopping for her grandkids. Family time was always important to her. Preparing food and packing it up for a picnic on the family boat was among her favorite weekend activities. Betty remained a loving, supportive mother and grandmother until the end.
Due to the restrictions imposed by the current pandemic, there will be no public visitation and services will be private for her immediate family.
The family would like to thank the staff from Amedisys Hospice for their support and care during this difficult time. They were professional and available to us 24/7. The nurses, aides and office personnel could not have done more for us and our mom.
Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
