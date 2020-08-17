Uniontown
Betty Jane Markley Cohen, 91, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born February 12, 1929, in Luzerne Township, a daughter of the late Harry A. Markley and Osie Melissa Huston Markley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jason Howard Cohen; and sister Mildred Huslak.
She is survived by her children, Jamie Beth Cohen (Louis Belmont) of Oakmont and Bart A. Cohen of Uniontown.
Betty retired from Dr. Dixits office in Uniontown.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, in the Hebrew Cemetery Association in Hopwood. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.