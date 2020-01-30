Uniontown
Betty Jane O'Reilly, of Uniontown, formerly of the state of California, passed on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born July 28, 1939, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late John and Catherine Markutsa. She was a beloved wife of 48 years to Terrance O' Reilly; mother of Patrick Michael O' Reilly of Uniontown; sister of Dorothy Frankhauser, Marie Korona, Frank Markutsa and Catherine Korona and the late Helen, John and Robert Makutsa. She was a business analyst for High Tech firms and was active at Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church in Freemont, Calif. Visitation 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Febraury 1, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 North Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, where a blessing service will be held at noon in the funeral home. Interment to follow in Mt. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown. Tributes welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
