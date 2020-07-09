Hopwood
Betty Jane Roderick Downs, originally of Masontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
“Bubba” as she was affectionally known, was born December 17, 1928, to Anna (Collins) and Jesse Roderick.
Bubba will be remembered for her love of her Lord. She spent her whole life serving God. She loved reading her Bible, singing gospel hymns and playing with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her six children, Karen Perri and husband Mike of Fuquary-Varina, N.C., Sandra Wingrove and husband Hop of Connellsville, George Downs of Uniontown, Deborah Maust and husband Tracy of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., Susan Sutton and husband Benny of Smithfield, and Mark Downs and wife Brenda of Yukon; 13 grandchildren, Lori Wentz, Eric Bittinger, Christopher Bittinger, Kevin Downs, Michael Downs, Heather Metz, Tyler Maust, Lindsey Maust, Trudy Beatty, Benjamin Sutton, Mark Downs, Melissa Downs and Keith Downs; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of a funeral service, Saturday, July 11, with interment following in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.