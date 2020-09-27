Uniontown
Betty Jane Smitley Piper, 68, of Uniontown, formerly of the Point Marion/Lake Lynn areas, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born February 11, 1952, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late William James and Beryl Smitley.
She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed looking after the needs of her family.
Betty is survived by her children, Gerald Shaffer of McClellandtown, William Shaffer, Elizabeth Ruffner and William D. Shaffer, all of Uniontown, and Matthew Mitchell of Ronco; and by a number of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill; and her sisters, Margaret and Elizabeth.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 an 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 28. CDC recommendations will be observed. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, in the Springhill Union Cemetery, Lake Lynn, with Sherry Williams officiating.
