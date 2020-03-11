Hopwood
Betty Jean Dennis, 86, of Hopwood, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born March 2, 1934, in Tower Hill, a daughter of the late James Whalen Minerd and Elizabeth C. Hartman Minerd.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald E. Dennis; her children, Vaughn Dennis, Sandra Riley and Gerald A. Dennis, all of Hopwood, and Cynthia Kachel of Mechanicsburg. Also surviving are her brother, James Minerd of Florida; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Betty Jean enjoyed the ladies golfing league, bowling league and card club for many years and Friday nights friend's dinner group. She loved reading the daily newspaper and novels.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. service time Friday, March 13, in New Life Covenant Church. Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to New Life Covenant Church, 4809 National Pike, Markleysburg, PA 15459.
