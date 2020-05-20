Markleysburg
Betty Jean Glisan, 88, of Markleysburg, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, in Lafayette Manor Nursing Home, with her loving family by her side. She was born September 25, 1931, in Rices Landing, a daughter of the late John Spear and Bessie Cunningham Spear.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Bud" Glisan; her mother and father-in-law, Isa and Howard Glisan; son-in-law Richard Herring; siblings Edward Spear and Josephine Workman; and great-grandchild Amara Martinez.
Surviving are her children, Charles "Chuck" Glisan (Mary) of Williamsburg, Va., Deborah Herring of South Bend, Ind., Douglas Glisan of Max Meadows, Va., Darlene Glab (David) of State College, Gary Glisan (Lisa) of Markleysburg, Jeffrey Glisan (JoAnn) of North Wales and Carla Glisan of State College.
Betty was a member of Union Chapel Church and charter member of the Markleysburg Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
All services are private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Services will be held Saturday, May 23, in Union Chapel Church, with Pastor David Herring officiating. Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance of Betty to Union Chapel Church, 615 Flat Rock Road, Markleysburg, PA 15459.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.