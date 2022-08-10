Franklin Township
Betty Jean Hall Sesler, 87, of Franklin Township, Vanderbilt, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her home, with her loving husband by her side.
She was born on December 20, 1934, a daughter of William Alvin and Bertha Ellen Robbins Hall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robin Sesler; brother, William Roland Hall; and sister, Rosalie Jacqulin Morgan.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, Thomas Brison Sesler; sister, Scarlett Mayfield of Huntington Beach, Calif. and several nieces and nephews.
Betty Jean's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
Condolences are welcome online at blair-lowther.com.
