Leckrone
Betty Jean Lawson, 84, of Leckrone, passed away October 10, 2020, at her home, with her loving family at her side.
She was born in Edenborn, December 23, 1935, a daughter of the late Haywood and Mary Long.
Betty enjoyed reading the Bible, listening to gospel music and taking care of her home. She loved cooking and baking for her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Nathaniel Leonard Lawson; and her sisters, Willia Mae Jones and Eloise Long.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Leonard (Lastenia) Lawson, Nathaniel Lawson and Michael Parson, Natalie Ann (Barry) Lilley and Bettina Lawson; grandchildren, Nylah Lilley, Brielle Lilley, Janaye Lilley, Angi Schultz, Carolina Nation, Jessica Lawson, Tatiana Lawson and Ronald Whitener; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Williams; and brother, Dorval Davis, Sr.;and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of the Service, Thursday, October 15, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kerry Stith officiating.
Interment in Greendale Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.