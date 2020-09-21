Uniontown
Betty Jean Pillar Mitchell, 79, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born April 20, 1941, in Herbert, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Wilkovich Pillar.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Elmer Mitchell; three children, Larry, Debra and John Mitchell; and two sisters, Joanne Fani and Louise Oleksik.
Betty had worked for the G.C. Murphy Company and Dom's Restaurant. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving is a son, Charles Mitchell and wife Susan of Uniontown; three grandchildren, Charles Mitchell II and companion Cynthia Ann Bollack, Tricia Mitchell and companion Joshua Frost and Melissa Mitchell; two great-grandchildren, Roger and Olivia; and seven siblings, Donna Stoffa (John) of Masontown, Nancy Stajnrah (William), Helen Pillar, Beverly Trader, John Pillar and Walter Porto and Devonna, all of Uniontown, and Dave and Dee Finley of Georgia; and special friend, Ron Newlon.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Interment will be private in Pleasant View Cemetery, Smock.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.