Masontown
Betty Jean Supensky, 76, of Masontown, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Lemont Furnace, on June 2, 1946, the daughter of the late William and Naomi Wilburn Lowther.
Betty was a graduate of North Union High School.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John E. Supensky, Sr.; sister, Ruth A. Klink; and brothers: Thomas C. Lowther, William Lowther and Dave Lowther.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, John Supensky, Jr. and wife, Jamie; daughter, Deanna Jellick and husband, Tom; grandchildren: Michael, Corie, Cody, Nathan, Ruger, Caleb and Katelyn; great-grandchildren: Alaina, James, Ezra, Alianna, Wyatt, Kynlee and Addisyn.
At Betty's request, there will be no viewing and no service.
Condolences may be sent to Corie Supensky, at 409 North Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. Private interment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.