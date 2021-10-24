Uniontown
Betty Jo Holmes Saunders, 83, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly and peacefully at the Uniontown Hospital on Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was born daughter of the late Dison "DH" Holmes and Mallissa Brown Holmes in Edenborn, on October 23, 1937.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Joseph Holmes, Curtis L. Holmes, Gloria Jean Holmes, Richard S. Holmes, and William B. Holmes.
Left to cherish her memory was her husband and love of her life for 63 years, Amos Saunders, who passed away two days after her death; their children, Amos (Donna) R. Saunders Jr., Michael A. Saunders, both of Uniontown, James (Val) Saunders of Gaithersburg, Md., Melissa M. Saunders of Frederick, Md., Andrena B. Daniels of Uniontown, and Traci Gathers of Charlotte, N.C.; Amos' siblings: Walter Saunders of Tampa, Fla., Nancy Saunders, of Alexandria, Va., Almeta Saunders, of Warner Robins, Ga., Elenora Dean, of Silver Springs, Md., and Timothy Harvin, of Upper Marlboro, Md.; 19 Grandchildren, 25 Great-grandchildren, and five Great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends, and a very special friend and Sister in Christ, Ms. Gladene Jacobs
Professional Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA.
Friends will be received for viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral services, in Faith Assembly of God, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, PA 15401, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Interment will immediately follow at Edenborn Cemetery.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, masks are required to attend!
Betty, I know you welcomed home by God. You lived your life for your family. Your door was open to all. You and Amos can continue your love for each other. You will be greatly missed. Love you
