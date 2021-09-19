formerly of Grindstone
Betty Jo Washabaugh, 79, of Indiana, and formerly of Grindstone, PA passed way on Friday, September 17, 2021.
She was born on February 27, 1942 in Marianna, to the late Hughey and Kathryn Beals Marshall.
Betty Jo was a volunteer with Make a Wish Foundation and she was employed with the Department of Public Assistant in Uniontown.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dick; brothers, Edward and Thomas Marshall; sisters, Marie Campbell and Juanita Martini.
Betty Jo is survived by two sons, Doug and Richard; one grandson, Travis; & one granddaughter, Kami.
Friends will be received in the Skirpan Funeral Home, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, and until 11 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of service with the Rev. Donald Snyder officiating.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburg. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
