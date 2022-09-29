Smock
Betty June Tinsley Wagner Lee, 73, of Smock, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She was born August 6, 1949, in New Eagle Hospital in Van Voorhis, to the late James Lester Tinsley and Geraldine Elaine Tinsley.
Betty attended high school in Coraopolis, and went on to graduate with a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources from Geneva College in 2003.
Betty was considered one of the matriarchs of the family and was affectionately known as Aunt Betty to so many across the country that it became her call sign.
Betty was always full of life and always had a beautiful smile, hug, a laugh, advice, or guidance with scripture to share with those she loved.
Betty was baptized and fully committed her life to the Lord in 1976. She achieved her dream to be an Ordained Evangelist under the Ordination of Church of God In Christ (C.O.G.I.C), Mother Audrey Banks-Williams. This work allowed her to teach and spread the ministries of God across the nation.
Betty spent her life living with plenty of purpose and intent through both good and not-so-good times.
Her strength for love and family brought her an abundance of joy that she shared with her children and family. When she was with them, her heart was filled.
Betty started working at UPS in 1986, where she dedicated 35 years of loyal service. During her tenure with UPS, she met and married the late John Houston Wagner February 14, 1993. Several years later she met and married the late Robert E. Lee September 12, 2021.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Timothy "Nino" Tinsley; brothers, John Tinsley (Uncle John) and uncle, Lawrence Tinsley; and nephew, Eric Wade.
Betty leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughter, Kimberly Kenyatta McMullen (James); son, Francis Mario Tinsley (Melissa); siblings, James Lester Tinsley (Gretta), Marilyn Bedetta Counsel, Jacqueline Molly Tinsley, Elayne Wells, Howard White, Heather English (Keith); grandchildren, Mario Isaiah Tinsley, Mia Damita Hill, Alesha Marie McMullen, James Londell Jr., J'Taime Natai Turner Hill; and other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, October 1, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.