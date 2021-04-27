Fairchance
Betty June Walls Hickle Chappell, 89, of Fairchance, passed away peacefully, in Uniontown Hospital, Sunday, April 25, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born June 17, 1931, in Fairchance, a daughter of Frank Oscar and Perie Viola Myers Walls.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Hickle; her husband of 32 years, William W. Chappell; siblings, Mable Ruth Walls Merrill, Oscar Franklin Walls, Irvin F. Walls, William M. Walls Sr., Elna Walls Toles, Eva Mae Walls Moser, Viola Violet Walls Hickle; and daughter-in-law, Anne Hickle.
She was a lifelong resident of Fairchance.
She is survived her children, Herman (Judy) Hickle, Ed (Mary) Hickle, Joey (Joyce) Hickle, Richard Hickle; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Betty's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29, with Pastor Thomas Brown officiating. Entombment to follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
PA COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced, including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.