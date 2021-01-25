Grindstone
Betty Kajzar Litavec, 91, of Grindstone, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in Hillside Manor, Uniontown. She was born May 7, 1929, in Grindstone, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Maleta Kajzar.
She was a lifetime member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church in Grindstone.
Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of close to 70 years, Paul Litavec; and her sister, Florence Jeter.
She is survived by sister Bernice and husband Bernie Yankovich; nieces Sharon and husband Gregory Gentling, Nancy Yankovich, Karen and husband Milton Emch, and Suann and husband Dennis Brooks; nephews Marty and wife Sandy Jeter, Chris and wife Shari Jeter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, in St. Cecilia R.C. Church, 1571 Grindstone Road, Grindstone, PA 15442, officiated by the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt. Everyone please meet at church. Entombment to follow in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
Arrangements by SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME. Donations in Betty's memory may be made to St. Cecelia Church.
