Adah
Betty Kyle Nicola, 71, of Adah, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at WVU Uniontown Hospital.
She was born in Uniontown, on October 19, 1950, the daughter of the late William N. Myers, Jr. and Marjorie L. Ryan Myers.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Carl R. Nicola, Sr.; brother, Terry L. Ryan; and grandson, Shawn A. Nicola.
Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, playing bingo with her sisters, attending Aaron Tippins concerts, crocheting and taking care of her fur baby "Neytiri".
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Carl R. (Ashley) Nicola, Jr., of Cardale; Carla R. (George) Barrett, of Adah, and Taresa D. (Roger) Nicola, of Point Marion; grandchildren, Jeffery R. Nicola, Chelsey R. Capozzoli-Mathews (Brandor), of Colorado, Connor S. Barrett and Jamie L. Roberts; brothers and sisters, William S. Myers, of Masontown; Patrica G. (Ken) Burkolder, of Carmichaels, Dale "Jack" (Sandi) Myers, of Markleysburg, Carol A. (Wayne) Galbraith, of Adah, Crystal "Diane" (Rob) Clark, of Masontown, Cynthia (Randy) Linderman, of Republic, and Robert "Bob" (Andi) Myers, of Adah; aunt, Elaine Eye; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 1 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Michael Peton officiating.
Private entombment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
