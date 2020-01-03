Connellsville
Betty L. Eutsey, 95, of Connellsville, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at her residence.
She was born April 20, 1924, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Elmer “Bud” and Fannie Gallentine Hough.
She graduated from Connellsville High School with the class of 1943 and from Franklin Commercial School. She retired from the Verizon Telephone Company. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, life member of the Eastern Star Chartiers Chapter #97, Charter member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed traveling and being with her friends.
Betty was the last surviving member of her immediate family and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her late husband, Charles A. Eutsey; her sisters, Mrs. Elma Bryan, Mrs. Verna Hardy, Mrs. Florence Bruno, Mrs. Sallye Moorman, Mrs. Pauline Moon and Mrs. Frances Gillespie; and her brothers, Clarence and Wayne Hough.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 East Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor Michael Brinker officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. The Order of Eastern Star # 247 will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Flowers are being accepted but should one desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Wesley Church Health Center, 410 South Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank you to Betty’s caregivers, especially, Mary Harrold, Pam McKeel, Paula Geska and Kelly Addis and the Home Instead Supervisor, Sherry Lyons.
To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
