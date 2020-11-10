Fairchance
Betty L. Haines Brempell, 57, of Ruther Glen, Va., passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.
She was born September 3, 1963, in Uniontown.
She was predeceased by her parents, Wilbur H. Haines and Catherine Marie Tate Haines; brothers Larry Haines and Bruce Haines; her son, Jason Edwards.
Surviving are her three children, son Jeff Edwards (Elizabeth), Christopher Brempell, and daughter Kayla Brempell; and one grandson, JJ; four brothers, Bill Haines, Carl Haines, Kenneth Haines and Eric Haines; three sisters, Bonnie Keefer (Roger), Wanda Washko (Robert), Lisa Haines (Tammy); many nieces, nephews, aunts and one uncle.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of Virginia. For updated service information as well as the invitation for friends and family to share condolences and memories, visit https://obituaries.virginiacremate.com.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, at the Hallam Lighthouse Mission, 346 Collier Road, Uniontown, PA 15401. Reverend Leonard Herod will officiate the service.
