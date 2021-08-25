Uniontown
Betty L. Martin, 91, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021. She was born July 14, 1930, in Uniontown, a daughter of Albert E. Sesler Sr., and Margaret H. Huhn Sesler.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William Elton Martin Sr.; daughter Shelley Salakar; and brother Albert Sesler Jr.
Left to cherish Betty’s memory are her son, Elton Martin of Uniontown; and grandson Will Bush of Washington, DC.
Betty graduated from Uniontown High School and was a long-time member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she belonged to Mary Beth Circle. She was a cat enthusiast and loved her cats. Betty was also an excellent seamstress and she enjoyed planting flowers in her garden.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. As Betty requested, there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com
