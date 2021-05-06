Big Brownfield
Betty L. Morgan, 89, of Big Brownfield, passed away in her home, with her loving family by her side, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
She was born February 10, 1932, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, James and Mae Prough; three sisters; one brother; husband Daniel Morgan; son Neal Morgan; daughter Anita Morgan; two grandchildren, Charles and Stacey; and a great-granddaughter, Alyssia.
Surviving are her children, James and Ann Morgan, Donald Morgan and Ruth, Al and Nancy Morgan, Mike and Pam Morgan, Scott and Lisa Morgan and Jimmy and Tracey Morgan; daughter-in-law Linda Morgan; son-in-law Randy Welsh; 24 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 33 great-great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn Grimm; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family from 1 to 3 and 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 7, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Saturday, May 8, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Charlie O'Brien officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
A special thanks to granddaughter Stephanie Morgan, good friend Arlene Mansberry and Amedisys Hospice of Uniontown for all of the good care given to Betty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.