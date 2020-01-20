Point Marion
Betty L. Whyel, 80, of Point Marion, Pa., passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Born in Junior, W.Va. on Feb. 10, 1939, she was raised in Bobtown, Pa., a daughter of the late Herbert Lee and Venonia (Bennett) Skidmore.
A 1957 graduate of Mapletown High School, she had been employed as a cafeteria worker for Albert Gallatin School District at the former high school near Point Marion. Betty was a loving wife and mother, a woman of strong faith, and a member of the Nilan Apostolic Church.
Surviving are her children, Harold L. Whyel, Delphia J. Hughes and husband Joe, Wanda Shank and husband Clarence, and Charles Whyel, all of Point Marion, Paulette Corob of Masontown, Pa., Carol Goddard of Waynesburg, GA, and Kenny Whyel of Uniontown; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Charleen DeBolt, of Point Marion.
Deceased are her husband, Harold Whyel, Jr. on Dec. 14, 1989; a son, Paul in infancy; a granddaughter Amanda Gibson; four brothers, William Paul, Herbert Lee "Jake," Donald and Robert Skidmore; and three sisters, Wanda Adams, Norma Pratt and Romaine Proudfoot.
Funeral services were held at the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with Rev. Charles Ruble officiating. Interment was in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.herod-rishel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.