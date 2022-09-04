Uniontown
Betty Lee Smith Casteel Kufrin, 92, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home, with loving family by her side.
She was born October 13, 1929, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Clarence and Bessie Sellers Smith; first husband, William Casteel; second husband, John Kufrin; granddaughter, Candy Casteel; and two sisters and two brothers.
Betty formerly worked at the Jeanette Glass Factory and was a member of the Hopwood Free Methodist Church.
Surviving are five children: Betty Casteel, William Casteel (Nancy), Joseph Casteel (Deborah), Bonnie Seese (Terry) and Allen Casteel (Toni) all of Uniontown; and seven grandchildren: Christina, Joseph Jr., Tiffany, Terry Jr., Christopher, Amanda and Lucas.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC., and will be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.