Uniontown
Betty Lee Smith Casteel Kufrin, 92, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, September 2, 2022, in her home, with loving family by her side.
Friends will be received in the Hopwood Free Methodist Church, 116 Hopwood Coolspring Road, Hopwood, from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, September 8, with Pastor Charles O’Brien officiating. Interment will follow in Cove Run Free Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the nurses of Amedisys and the caregivers who made their mother’s final days so much brighter.
Arrangements entrusted to SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
