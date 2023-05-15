Rostraver Township
Betty Lou Beale Whipkey, 90, of Rostraver Township, formerly of Perryopolis, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Born September 3, 1932, in Smithfield, a daughter of the late Grover C. and Dora “Dode” Breakiron Beale; and beloved wife, of the late Kenneth C. Whipkey.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Susan M. Whipkey, Thomas Whipkey II, and Jason Whipkey; and her brother, Thomas Beale.
Left to cherish her memory are: her children, Sandra (Mark) French of Rostraver Township, Larry (Jackie) Whipkey of Acme, Thomas (Georgene) Whipkey of Perryopolis, Kenneth C. Jr. (Sandy) Whipkey of Turnersville, N.J. and Kellie (Sean) Olinsky of Greer, S.C..; her grandchildren: Michael (Tiffany) French, Jennifer (Nathan) Bukovitz, Bryan (Tricia) Whipkey, Lauren (Kyle) Burkholder, Kendall Whipkey, Kenneth Whipkey III and Conor Olinsky; seven great-grandchildren; her good friend of over 40 years, Darlene George; and her furry companion, Shilo.
Betty Lou was a member and treasurer at the United Methodist Church in Smithfield, the Order of the Eastern Star and Girl Scouts.
She worked for GC Murphy and Goodwill stores in Belle Vernon, and helped at the family store in Smithfield. She took pleasure in crafting, sewing, crocheting, and camping. She enjoyed Word search, puzzles and enjoyed holidays with her family.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Hallsworth House for the care given Betty Lou while she was there.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. A Funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
