New Salem
Betty Lou Harper Jackson, 95, of New Salem, passed away peacefully at her home, on Sunday evening, March 20, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family.
She was born on March 24, 1926, in Upper Middletown, daughter of the late David F. and Estella B. McCay Harper.
Betty was the last surviving founding member of the family business, Jackson Farms.
She volunteered in her later years at The Brownsville General Hospital.
She was a lifetime, and very active, member of The Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, in Smock, serving in many different capacities in the church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William S. Jackson; granddaughter, Molly L. Marks; two brothers, David A. Harper and Duane K. Harper.
Betty is survived by her four children, Karen Walsh, Linda Harvey and husband Kerry, William K. Jackson and wife Jan, Terry Marks and husband Ken; nine grandchildren: Jason Harvey and wife Ellie, Derek Harvey, Joni Jackson, Jill Matiyasic and husband Mitch, Ryan Harvey, Jenna Piccolomini and husband Mike, Kenny Marks and wife Sarah, Josh Harvey and wife Jen, Megan Vinson and husband Gordon; 23 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ann Harper; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends will be received in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 24th, and from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25th, where a Funeral Service will be held with Rev. Laura Blank officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and their staff and also Kathy Brahm, Terry McCarty, and Donna Petronie for helping to care for Betty during her final months.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Betty's name to:
Pleasant View Presbyterian Church 533 Royal Road Smock, PA 15480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.