New Salem
Betty Lou Harper Jackson, 95, of New Salem, passed away peacefully at her home, on Sunday evening, March 20, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family.
Friends will be received in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 24th, and from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25th, where a Funeral Service will be held with Rev. Laura Blank officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and their staff and also Kathy Brahm, Terry McCarty, and Donna Petronie for helping to care for Betty during her final months.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Betty's name to:
Pleasant View Presbyterian Church 533 Royal Road Smock, PA 15480.
