Vanderbilt
Mrs. Betty Lou Lee, also referred to as "Goldie", passed away in Jefferson Hospital Sunday, July 10, 2022, after a battle with cancer, at the age of 72. She was a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many.
Betty was born June 17, 1950, in Beckley, W.Va., to Queen Esther Gordon and Beno Staples. She spent her teenage years in Vanderbilt, where she attended St. Paul Baptist Church. She attended school in the Connellsville Area School District and later attended the Robert Powers Modeling School. Betty was a longtime member of Smock Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Wesley Silva.
Most of her career was spent working at the Urban League of Pittsburgh and she retired from Propel Andrew Street in 2017. Her career also included working at a prominent law firm in Washington, DC, and modeling.
Betty enjoyed the finer things in life: her beautiful jewelry, Coco Chanel, purses, furs, and she made thrift store shopping an art! Betty was known for her bling and her sophisticated style. Betty impacted everyone that she encountered; to know her was to love her.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenny; and her sister, Sandy.
Betty leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Gordon Lee of Pittsburgh and Christopher Lee of Elizabeth; two sisters, Barbara J. Lowe and Esther Lorraine Peterson; three brothers, the Reverend Michael Sanders, Donald Gordon and Jacob Hackett; three grandchildren, Nakiya Lee, Crisanna Lee and Noah Lee; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Ms. Betty Lee will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, July 16, in Victory House Ministry, 62 W. Peter Street, Uniontown.
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
