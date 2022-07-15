Uniontown
Mrs. Betty Lou Lee, also referred to as “Goldie”, passed away in Jefferson Hospital on Sunday, July 10, 2022, after a battle with cancer at the age of 72.
She was a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many.
A Celebration of Life for Ms. Betty Lee will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Victory House Ministry, 62 W. Peter Street, Uniontown.
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via lantzfh.com.
