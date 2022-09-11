Uniontown
Betty Lou Newell Frankenbery, 96, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 5, 2022.
She was born in Dawson, on May 2, 1926, daughter of the late Charles and Lavina Lint Newell.
She was the last member of her immediate family, preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jay D. Frankenbery; a son, Jay Dennis Frankenbery; and seven siblings, William Newell, Charles Newell, Clyde Newell, Stella Boone, Ruby Pletcher, Eleanor Martray and Thelma Bryson.
Over the years Betty raised her family, and also worked for G.C. Murphy Co. and Anchor-Hocking Co.
She enjoyed going to casinos and traveling across the country, but most of all, loved spending time with her family.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Marlene J. Burke, and husband Luke, of Uniontown, Ryan C. Frankenbery, and wife Christie, of Stuart, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Jan Frankenbery; grandchildren: Melissa Drews, Julia Ashbridge, and husband Chris, Elizabeth Frankenbery and Tyler Frankenbery; great-grandchildren: Amanda, Emma and Michael Drews, and Cannon Ashbridge; and many special beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice nurses and caregivers for their wonderful care and compassion.
Funeral services are private, as per Betty’s wishes.
Arrangements are under the direction of the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.