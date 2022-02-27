Betty Lou Piszczor Migyanko

formerly of Uniontown
Betty Lou Migyanko, Piszczor, 81, of Hudson, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Betty Lou was the beloved wife of the late Charles Migyanko Jr.; devoted mother of Sabrina (David) Tirpak, Danielle (Thomas) Gundling and the late Charles Migyanko III; cherished grandmother of Samuel Gundling, Natalie Gundling and Adam Tirpak; dear sister of the late Josie and Daniel; dear aunt and great aunt.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, February 27, in the JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Main Street, Hudson, OH 44236 (330-650-4181). Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 28, in St. Herman of Alaska Eastern Orthodox Church, 5107 Darrow Road, Hudson, OH 44236. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Hudson.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Betty Lou's name to the church.
