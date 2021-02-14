Star Junction
Betty Lou Bonucci Rabatin, 63, of Star Junction, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, February 10, 2021. She was born in Connellsville, December 26, 1957, a daughter of Dr. Bruno Bonucci and Catherine White Bonucci.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Larry Rabatin; and her brother, William "Bill" Oldham.
Betty Lou is survived by her sons, Jacob (Andrea) Rabatin of Star Junction and Jonathan (Ashley) Rabatin of West Mifflin; grandsons, Colby and Chase Rabatin; sisters, Annette Bonucci Bedner of Gulf Breeze, Fla. and Camilla Bonucci of Garnet Valley. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Betty Lou graduated from Frazier High School in 1975. Always a hard worker, she held many jobs over the years and was employed at the Perryopolis Auto Auction since 1988 where she made many lifelong friends. When she wasn't working hard, she enjoyed spending time outdoors, antiquing and keeping her home surrounded by beautiful flowers. She loved to spend time with family and friends, including endless hours with her brother Bill's immediate family. Betty Lou's greatest joy in life was becoming a grandmother. She never missed a birthday, baseball game or trip to the zoo. Becoming a grandmother helped her in her hard fought battle with cancer.
A fighter until the end, Betty Lou will be remembered as a kind and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Memorial contributions can be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at www.hillman.upmc.com.
Betty Lou's family will receive friends in BLAIR LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 14. A celebration of her life will be officiated by Rev. Melissa Snyder. Interment will be private.
All COVID restrictions will be enforced at the funeral home, including wearing of masks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
