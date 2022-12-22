Smock
Betty Lou Robowski, 82, of Smock, passed away peacefully Tuesday December 20, 2022.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7p.m. on Thursday and until 11 a.m. on Friday in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, Inc. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Uniontown, PA the hour of service with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, PA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in Betty's name be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
