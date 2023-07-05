Dilliner
Betty Lou Sebulsky, 74, of Dilliner (Newtown), passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her home, with her loving family at her side.
Born in Springhill Township, Fayette County, on March 20, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Charles L. Friend and Iva Lou Spitler Mattucci.
A 1969 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Betty retired after 36 years as a cashier in the cafeteria at the West Virginia University Hospital.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed looking after the needs of her family.
Surviving are her husband, John D. Sebulsky; two daughters, Tammy Johnson and Donna Johnson, both of Point Marion; three granddaughters, Teeca and Ashley Johnson, and Holly Nicklow; three great-grandsons, Trevor Johnson, Raylyn Nicklow and Tanner Hanan; a sister, Mary Buchan of Ohio; two brothers, Steve “Soup” and Chuck Friend, both of Dilliner; a half-brother, Roy Cleaver and a half-sister, Judy Cleaver, both of Point Marion.
Deceased are her twin sons, Robert and William; twin grandsons, William and Devon; brothers, Joseph and Frankelwood Friend; and sisters, Lois Sadler and Carol Friend.
The family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service, on Friday, with Elder Jerry Shiflett officiating. Interment follows in Wolf’s Cemetery, Dilliner.
