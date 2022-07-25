Fayette City
Betty Louise Williams, 85, of Fayette City, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. She was born March 18, 1937, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late J. Lewis Williams and Grace Wood Williams.
Louise was a 1955 graduate of Uniontown High School then furthered her education at Waynesburg College with a degree in education. She was an actress and a teacher for many years and then went on to operate and own the Wood Farms until her passing.
She was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church and a former board member of the Penn State Fayette Campus. Louise was an influencing force of the remodeling of J. Lewis Williams Building at the Fayette Campus of Penn State, in her father's memory.
Left to keep Louise's memory alive is her daughter, Melanie Reilly of McClain, Va. and her four children, Blair, Meredith, Tucker and Jack; also, Lynn Protos and her son, Ryan Curcio of Fayette City; a cousin, Thomas E. Wood Jr. and wife Donna of Lebanon; and long-time companion, Miguel Burgos of Fayette City.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 24, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 25. Visitation will continue from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Louise’s life Tuesday, July 26, with the Rev. Jim Gear officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Donations may be made, in Louise's memory, to the Penn State Fayette Campus, General Scholarship Fund, 2201 University Drive, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456; or the Uniontown Public Library, 23 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
