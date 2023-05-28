Fairchance
Betty Lowe, 91, of Fairchance, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Uniontown Hospital.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Hazel Wilson; husband, James Earl Lowe; son, Jim Lowe; and siblings, Gail, Wanda, Jane, Sis, Raymond, Tom and Elmer.
Surviving are her three children: Wayne Lowe and wife, Vicki, Karen Sue Lee and husband, Mike, and Brian Lowe and his companion, Betty Jane; six grandchildren: Cliff King, Jason Lowe, Aaron King, Alicia Lowe, Justin Lowe and Colden Lowe; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Takoch and husband, Bill; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, with Pastor Melanie Lewellen officiating.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
