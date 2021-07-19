formerly of Hopwood
Betty M. Adams, 95, formerly of Hopwood, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born December 14, 1925, in Pauline, Nebr., a daughter of the late Erle B. Jones and Mavde Wardlow Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Adams; and her sister, Doris Spain. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, James H. Spaw.
Surviving are her children, Deborah Andrews and husband Bill of Jeannette, Carol J. Spaw of York; grandchildren Richard Spaw and wife Connie of York, Roger Spaw and wife Amy of State College, and Samuel Nixon and wife Jennifer of Yukon. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bonnie Guthrie of Hastings, Nebr.
A private interment will be held in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
