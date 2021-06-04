Betty M. Murphy

Farmington
Betty Miller Murphy, 95, of Farmington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
She was born May 15, 1926, in Pittsburgh.
Betty was a member, elder and deacon of Mount Washington Presbyterian Church in Farmington.
She graduated from Baldwin High School, South Side Hospital School of Nursing (RN) and was a retired rural mail carrier at Library.
Betty was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, George H. "Bud" Murphy; son George P. Murphy; parents; brothers Jesse Miller Jr. and Ronald Miller; and sister Marilyn D. Miller.
Surviving are her daughter, Peggy Murphy of Seven Springs; granddaughter Caitlyn Murphy of Finleyville; nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 5 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Sunday, June 6, with the Reverend Carol Friend officiating.
Interment will be on Monday in Jefferson Memorial Park, Pittsburgh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.