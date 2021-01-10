Masontown
Betty Mae Boord, 80, of Grays Landing Hill Road, Masontown, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in her residence.
She was born February 9, 1940, in Martin, a daughter of the late Roy E. and Elsie (Jack) Lininger.
Betty Mae was the inspiration to Betty Mae's Bakery & Cafe in Masontown. She loved to bake and cook, especially for the holidays. Betty was a caregiver all her life. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. She was always just a phone call away and her home was always opened to anyone in need.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Henry "Hank", Harold "Beanie", Ruth Lininger Davin, Clarence "Honk", George (Bud), Franklin, Virginia "Jenny" Murphy and Patty, who died in infancy.
Left to cherish her memory are her brother, James Lininger; her children, Audrey (Joseph) Kozy, Edwin Jay Boord, James Elvin Boord, Marjorie Denise (Roger) Pratt and Paul Kenneth Boord; 15 grandchildren, Michelle, Joseph, Brian, Miranda, Cody, William, Emily, Lacey, JJ, Brittney, Michael, Clarence, Calab, Bradley and Paul; 13 great-grandchildren, Emma, Michael, Nathan, Charlie, Madison, Myla Jo, Scotty, Olivia, Addison, Ella, Lydia, Riley and Mariah; and many nieces,nephews and friends.
Thanks to Suncrest Hospice Agency and to our mother's nurses, Tony Iadicicco and Cassie Long.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 11, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, January 12, in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Rebecca Dittenhafer officiating. Interment at Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
